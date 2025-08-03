Patriotism meets creativity: Independence Day lights up designers’ world

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) In the heart of Peshawar’s ancient Qissa Khwani Bazaar where history echoes through narrow alleys and age-old customs still hold firm—one young graphic designer is quietly revolutionizing her life through hard work.

Samina Bibi, a graduate of the University of Peshawar, is not a typical job seeker. She chose not to pursue a coveted government position or chase scholarships abroad.

Instead, she picked up her tools, rolled up her sleeves, and stitched her future into something entirely her own—a thriving graphic design business born from hardship, but built on courage.

“When my father was diagnosed with kidney failure and we needed urgent funds for a transplant, I knew waiting for a job wasn’t an option,” Samina shares, her voice firm but reflective.

“My mother sold our 5-marla plot, and with that seed money, I launched a small design center.”

Today, that center doesn’t just support her family but also employs three workers and delivers large-scale design orders, including thousands of national flags and badges ahead of this year’s Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations.

“I work day and night to fulfill these Jashin e Azadi orders with bulk received from Govt departments, NGOs, educational Institutions, farmers and civil society,” she says with a tired smile. “But it’s worth it. I am building something I believe in for Pakistan.”

Dozens of graphic designers at Qissa Khwani and Jhangi Mohallah were working till late night to complete the Jashin e Azadi orders. These bazaars were beautifully decorated with national flags and photos of hereos of Pakistan movement looks festive.

"I came from Nowshera to buy national flags and Jashin e Azadi accessaries to celeberate independence day with befitting manners" Rehbar Khan (14) who was hoisting national flag on his motorbike at Qissa Khwani told APP.

Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and increasingly, throughout Pakistan stories like Samina’s are becoming more common due to Federal Govt youth empowerment projects. The traditional allure of secure, long-term government jobs is gradually giving way to a new wave of self-starters, especially among women and youth.

For decades, employment in the public sector was viewed as the ultimate goal, particularly in KP’s conservative communities. But technical education, combined with entrepreneurial spirit, is now offering an alternative path that one rooted in independence and innovation.

“Women’s entrepreneurship is no longer just a symbol of social progress but an economic necessity,” says Dr. Naeem Khattak, former Chairman of the Economics Department at the University of Peshawar.

“To unlock the true potential of our economy and provide jobs to millions of youth, we must provide women better access to credit, training, and mobility especially in marginalized areas.

The federal government’s ambitious economic reform plan, Uraan Pakistan, launched under Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, seeks to turn this vision into reality.

Spanning five years, the initiative aims to promote exports, e-commerce, sustainability, and infrastructure, with a strong emphasis on empowering women and youth.

“Uraan is not just another policy file gathering dust,” Dr. Naeem insists. “It’s an opportunity map for young people especially women from remote areas. But its success depends on complementary investments in rural development: roads, schools, clean water, and training facilities.”

In regions like KP, where the urban-rural divide is stark, such investment is essential. Lack of employment and inadequate infrastructure push residents from tribal districts to overcrowded cities, where opportunities are few and services are stretched.

“Without building local economies, we risk leaving rural women behind,” Dr. Naeem warns. “But entrepreneurship in these areas could be a game-changer.”

Recognizing this potential, multiple organizations are stepping in. One notable effort is the Women Entrepreneurs Booster Package, a joint initiative by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). scheduled to launch from 2026–2030, the program will help women formalize businesses by providing mentorship, skills training, and financial assistance.

“It’s not just about profits but it’s about sustainable livelihoods,” explains a SMEDA spokesperson. “We’re creating platforms that support women beyond the startup phase.”

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Youth Program continues to expand opportunities through engineering internships, laptop schemes, and scholarships—all with a focus on female inclusion.

Back in Peshawar, Samina Bibi’s tiny graphic centre is humming with energy. Fabric scraps, computers, and vibrant designs fill the space, a blend of tradition and technology that symbolizes the future she’s helping shape.

Her goal is to expand her business to University Road and open training opportunities for other young women like her those with talent but no platform.

“We don’t need miracles,” she says. “We just need the right tools and a chance to prove ourselves.”

And as she threads her needle and sets to work, it’s clear that technical education, coupled with resilience and a dream, is transforming lives—one stitch at a time.

APP/fam