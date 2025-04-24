Patrolling Helps Reduce Crime Rate: CPO
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar said that Faisalabad police have witnessed a remarkable reduction in the crime rate through its effective patrolling strategies and prompt response to crime incidents.
In a statement here on Thursday, he said that the police has conducted efficient patrols over the past 24 hours which resulted in a clear drop in emergency calls.
He said that approximately 80 Rescue 15 calls were received in this period while about 100 calls were received during the same timeframe last year.
He said that average response time to emergency calls has also improved.
It is now standing at just 5 minutes due to police’s ability to respond rapidly to the incidents.
He said that the data of 24 days of April 2024 highlighted significant drop in crime rate as about 2,000 Rescue 15 calls were received during 24 days of April 2025 whereas this number was approximately 2,450 calls in the same period last year.
He however directed all Town SPs, DSPs and SHOs to further improve performance of their subordinates as no negligence or carelessness would be tolerated in this regard.
