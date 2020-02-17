UrduPoint.com
Patrolling Officer Crushed To Death On Motorway In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 04:32 PM

A patrolling officer was crushed to death by a speedy bus on motorway.As per media reports, the victim identified as Hafiz Noor Muhammad, a patrolling officer by profession was busy in correcting hurdles to maintain smooth flow of traffic when near Pindi Bhatian motorway a speedy bus hit with him

As per media reports, the victim identified as Hafiz Noor Muhammad, a patrolling officer by profession was busy in correcting hurdles to maintain smooth flow of traffic when near Pindi Bhatian motorway a speedy bus hit with him.

As a result, he died on the spot.Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the dead into nearby Allied Hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Your Thoughts and Comments

