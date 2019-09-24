Patrolling plan revised in Islamabad after mapping timings of crime incident

Islamabad police have revised its patrolling as well as security plans for the city after mapping timings of crime incidents in various locations of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad police have revised its patrolling as well as security plans for the city after mapping timings of crime incidents in various locations of the city.

The police source said that all Superintendents of Police (SPs) have been directed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar to ensure implementation on the patrolling and security plans.

He said that research or mapping about timing of crime incidents has been conducted and effective steps were being ensured to control crime.

He said that 22 pickets have been erected in the city and a total of 420 policemen and Ranger personnel have been deputed to ensure effective security in the city. Moreover, he said that mobile police pickets or halting points were also being erected in various areas of the city for high vigilance and effective checking.

These halting points and pickets would help to keep an eye over suspicious persons and vehicles in order to curb the crime and criminal activities, he added.

More than 44 vehicles have been already provided to these checking teams and mobile pickets will work in different timings in the city and their locations will be changed after 45 minutes each.

All exit and entry points of Islamabad will be also cordoned off randomly along with other places at different venues and times.

In order to prevent street crime within the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the source said that Islamabad police have adopted pro-active policy and hoped to get success through its effective plan.

He said that it has been also decided to remain in complete coordination with the safe city project teams so that police mobile and patrolling teams may get success in arresting criminals and curb activities of suspicious elements.

