Patrolling Plan Revised In Islamabad To Effectively Curb Crime

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 07:16 PM

Patrolling plan revised in Islamabad to effectively curb crime

Islamabad police have revised its patrolling as well as security plans after mapping timings of crime incidents in various locations of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have revised its patrolling as well as security plans after mapping timings of crime incidents in various locations of the city.

The police source said that all Superintendents of Police (SPs) have been directed by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed to ensure implementation on the new patrolling and security plans. He said that research or mapping about timing of crime incidents was conducted during this week and effective steps would be ensured to control crime.

The DIG (Operations), he said, had directed to also erect mobile police pickets or halting points in various areas of the city and maintain high vigilance and effective checking.

Different halting points and pickets would be created to keep an eye over suspicious persons and vehicles in order to curb the crime and criminal activities, he added.

Vehicles have been provided to the police teams and their mobile pickets will work in different timings in the city and their locations will be changed after an hour.

All exit and entry points of Islamabad will be also cordoned off randomly along with other places at different venues and times.

In order to prevent street crime within the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the source said that Islamabad police has adopted pro-active policy and hoped to get success through its effective plan.

He said that it has been also decided to remain in complete coordination with the safe city project teams so that police mobileand patrolling teams may get success in arresting criminals and curb activities of suspicious elements.

