Patrolling Police Arrest 23 Outlaws

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 03:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Patrolling police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 23 outlaws including 6 proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from their possession.

PHP teams arrested six proclaimed offenders from different areas and sent them behind the bars.

Similarly, patrolling post Kamalpur nabbed a suspect identified as Muhammad Jawad s/o Liaqat Ali and recovered a pistol and a number of bullets from him.

Aminpur Bypass post arrested a drug pusher and recovered 120 liter liquor form his possession.

The teams also registered cases against 10 drivers for having fancy, fake or illegal number plates while 3 others were booked over rash driving.

The teams also registered cases against two persons for illegally decanting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in cylinders.

The PHP spokesperson said the department were conducting daily basis crackdown against criminalsunder the supervision of SP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Chaudhry Farooq Ahmed Hundal.

