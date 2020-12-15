UrduPoint.com
Patrolling Police Arrest 240 Criminals

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Patrolling police Faisalabad region arrested 240 criminals and registered 240 cases under different sections besides recovering illicit weapons during the last two weeks.

According to PHP spokesperson, the teams of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) seized 3 Kalashnikovs, 10 pistols, a rifle, a gun and 277 bullets and cartridges.

The PHP also arrested 30 proclaimed offenders and seized 136 liters liquor and 340 gram hashish besides impounding 3 stolen motorcycles.

The police also registered cases against 109 drivers for having fancy, fake or illegal number plates while 67 were booked over rash driving.

Patrolling police provided first aid to 1300 people on roads and in its jurisdiction.

