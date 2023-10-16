Patrolling police arrest 294 outlaws in two weeks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The Punjab Highway Patrol police arrested 294 outlaws including 16 proclaimed offenders and 21 absconders during the last two weeks.

A spokesperson said here Monday that the highway police had checked 186,874 peoples and 70,798 vehicles out of them 134 vehicles were found stolen.

Police teams recovered seven pistols and 29 bullets while 14 cases were registered against drug peddlers and 142 litre wine and over 1kg hashish were seized.

Police teams also recovered two cell phones, Rs 3000 in cash, a stolen motorcycle and other items.

Police also responded to 10 road accidents, provided first aid to 12 injured and assistance to 700 other people on highways besides reuniting seven missing children with their families.