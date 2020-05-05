Patrolling police arrested 12 POs, seized 1920 gram narcotics, 225 liquor in April

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Patrolling Police Rajanpur have arrested 12 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) involved in different criminal activities and recovered 225 liter liquor, 1920 gram churs during the month of April.

District In-charge, Hafiz Ghulam Farid said Tuesday that exactly 11 cases of different categories were registered in April, whereas,106 people traveling on Indus Highway were provided different kind of emergency aid.

He said that an effective awareness drive with regarding to coronavirus was being raised among the citizens to follow the precautionary measures and SOPs to combat this pandemic.

He praised officials of entire patrolling staff for performing 'the best duty' and serving people in such critical situation.

He said it had sent recommendation for the police officials for awarding appreciation certificates and cash prizes who had worked hard and exhibited remarkable performance to serve commuters during patrolling duty hours.