Patrolling Police Arrested 99 Criminals

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 03:29 PM

The patrolling police Faisalabad region have arrested 99 criminals, registered 100 cases under different sections and recovered illicit weapons during the last two weeks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The patrolling police Faisalabad region have arrested 99 criminals, registered 100 cases under different sections and recovered illicit weapons during the last two weeks.

According to spokesperson Rizwan Bhatti, Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) teams recovered 2 Kalashnikovs, 2 pistols, 1 pump action gun, 66 bullets and 12 cartridges.

Police arrested 20 proclaimed offenders including 3 of A-category and 17 of B-category.

Police also seized 161 liters of wine and 2.6kg hash besides impounding 5 suspect motorcycles.

The teams also registered 30 cases over rash driving.

Patrolling police provided first aid to 600 people on roads and reunited 2 missingpersons to their families besides removing encroachments at 20 different placeson main roads in their jurisdiction.

