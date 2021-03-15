UrduPoint.com
Patrolling Police Attend 7-day Rescue Training Workshop On First Aid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 05:41 PM

Patrolling police attend 7-day Rescue training workshop on first aid

The Rescue-1122 experts delivered lectures and demonstrated skills for the capacity building of patrolling police officials to enable them extend first aid services in times of need at a week-long training workshop concluded here Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Rescue-1122 experts delivered lectures and demonstrated skills for the capacity building of patrolling police officials to enable them extend first aid services in times of need at a week-long training workshop concluded here Monday.

Rescue safety officer Muhammad Yasir Raza highlighted importance of first aid and how it should be provided to the injured persons at the workshop.

Patrolling police officials were informed about methods they need to apply for extending first aid to injured persons in case of bone fracture, breathing and heart stoppage, bandaging injury and how to control bleeding.

Rescue safety instructor Bashir Ahmad Tahir demonstrated before the participants the first aid techniques in different situations.

District emergency rescue officer Dr. Khalid Mahmood said that patrolling police officials reach early at accidents sites on highways and should be equipped with skills and material to extend first aid to injured before the arrival of rescuers.

DSP Patrolling Police Javed Ashraf lauded the Rescue 1122 for their effort in capacity building of patrolling police officers and Jawans and hoped that the trained officials' contribution in first aid would help save lives.

