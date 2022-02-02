UrduPoint.com

Patrolling Police Book 450 Drivers For Reckless, Rash Driving

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 02:53 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Patrolling Police have registered 450 cases against drivers for reckless and rash driving during month of January.

According to official sources, overall 635 cases were registered against different crimes by the Patrolling Police in the region.

The owners of 37 vehicles with poor quality gas cylinder were booked. The police also nabbed another 20 criminals and seized drugs from their possession.

The official sources also hinted that Patrolling Police helped 1557 citizens on Highways. Similarly, 11 lost kids were reunited with their parents.Two stolen motorcycles and two animals worth three lac Rs were also recovered from thieves.

SP Patrolling Police Huma Naseeb said on Wednesday that Patrolling Police would continue to perform services round the clock to protect Highways.

She urged citizens to contact Patrolling Police in case of any issue at Highways.

