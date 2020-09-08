Patrolling police distributed 98,683 traffic rules awareness pamphlets

FAISALABAD, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Patrolling Police Faisalabad Region distributed pamphlets inscribed with road safety, traffic rules and other traffic laws to 98,683 people during last eight months.

Spokesperson Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti said on Tuesday, patrolling police's mobile education unit visited 189 taxi, rickshaw, bus and truck stands, 215 public places, 257 commercial markets, 95 villages, 90 hospitals and rural health centers, 105 petrol pumps, 180 goods transport, 110 union councils and 75 banks and created awareness about coronavirus, road safety, traffic rules, anti-one wheeling, general security, polio, anti-smoking, terrorism, clean and green Pakistan movement, anti-drugs etc.

The unit also held 240 road shows and road safety campus besides pasting reflectors on slow moving vehicles and trailers.

He said that new task of the unit is 'on district one road' for whichthe education unit would provide awareness among people abouttraffic rules and road safety.