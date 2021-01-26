UrduPoint.com
Patrolling Police Ensuring Protection Of Lives, Property Of Citizens On Roads: SSP

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 08:37 PM

SSP Patrolling Police Faisalabad Region Chaudhry Farooq Hundal has said that the basic responsibility of patrolling police is protection of lives and property of the citizens on roads which is being fulfilled diligently

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :SSP Patrolling Police Faisalabad Region Chaudhry Farooq Hundal has said that the basic responsibility of patrolling police is protection of lives and property of the citizens on roads which is being fulfilled diligently.

In the directions issued to the force of the region here Tuesday, he directed the officials to perform their duty according to the SOPs and ensure respect of the citizens during patrolling.

He directed for extending immediate help to commuters in case of any emergency, accident or difficulty on roads and also respond immediately on the calls received on patrolling police help line 1124.

He directed the teams deployed on traffic management to improve their performance and ensure smooth flow of traffic on highways.

He said that incharge post and shift incharge in their beat areas would be held responsible in case of any crime incident.

He also directed for the installation of sign boards for maximum advertisement of patrolling police help line 1124.

