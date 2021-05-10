Patrolling Police gets 751 cases registered against outlaws during April

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Patrolling Police Multan Region got 751 cases registered against different criminals and persons found doing rash driving during month of April.

According to official sources, 406 cases were registered against charges of rash driving. Rash driving is one of the main reasons behind traffic accidents, said official sources.

Similarly, arms were recovered from 81 persons. The police teams also nabbed 107 drug pushers during special inspection of vehicles. A total of 13.8 kilogramme of charas, 360 gram of heroin and 2756 litre wine was also recovered.

Theft material including iron rod, and stake money Rs 12000 was also retrieved from the outlaws.

The police also managed re-union of 9 lost kids to their parents.

The officials assisted 1330 persons on Highways and helped resolve their vehicle related issues.

SP Patrolling Police Huma Naseeb appreciated the performance of the police. She directed them to improve patrolling and also take action against encroachers along the road-sides.

She also directed them to ensure implementation of COVID 19 SOPs especially in transport.