Patrolling Police Held Five Outlaws
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:11 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Patrolling police arrested five outlaws including a proclaimed offender and recovered illicit weapons from their possession during the last 24 hours.
According to a PHP spokesperson, patrolling post Kamalpur nabbed a suspect identified as Shah Nawaz s/o Ali Sher and recovered a kalashnikov and 25 bullets from his bag.
Roshan Wali post held an outlaw Ihsanullah s/o Chirag and recovered a klashnikov.While,Kahna post arrested a proclaimed offender and sent him behind the bars.
The police teams also held two persons on the charge of iillegal registration number plates at motorcycles.