Patrolling police held five outlaws

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Patrolling police arrested five outlaws including a proclaimed offender and recovered illicit weapons from their possession during the last 24 hours.

According to a PHP spokesperson, patrolling post Kamalpur nabbed a suspect identified as Shah Nawaz s/o Ali Sher and recovered a kalashnikov and 25 bullets from his bag.

Roshan Wali post held an outlaw Ihsanullah s/o Chirag and recovered a klashnikov.While,Kahna post arrested a proclaimed offender and sent him behind the bars.

The police teams also held two persons on the charge of iillegal registration number plates at motorcycles.

