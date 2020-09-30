UrduPoint.com
Patrolling Police Launches Road Safety Campaign At Educational Institutes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 12:51 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Patrolling police mobile education unit launched a road safety campaign at educational institutes to control road accidents and safe driving.

Incharge Education Unit Rizwan Bhatti said here Wednesday that the campaign would provide awareness to our youth about traffic rules and make them a responsible citizen.

During the lecture in a school,he gave guidance to students about safe road crossing, disadvantages of one-wheeling and use of cell phones during driving. He urged them to avoid rash motorcycle riding as it cause lot of accidents.

He also apprised them about road marking, lane and line discipline, advantages of helmets, back view mirrors, traffic signals and overtaking.

He asked the students to save their lives but others also by following the traffic rules.

He also urged them to follow coronavirus SOPs as the virus still persists and not eliminated.

