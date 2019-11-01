UrduPoint.com
Patrolling Police Launches Smog Awareness Campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) -:Patrolling police Faisalabad region has launched smog awareness campaign to save the citizen from accidents and hazardous effects of smog.

SSP Patrolling Police Faisalabad Region Ch Farooq Ahmed Hundal said that the objective of the campaign was to provide awareness about environmental pollution and smog on human health.

He said that smog was a combination of smoke, fog, environment pollution and poisonous gases which caused breath, eyes and skin related diseases. He urged the citizens to keep doors and windows of their homes closed adding that motorcyclists tshould wear helmet while driving.

He asked the transporters to keep headlights, fog lights and back lights of their vehicles functional during smog.

He said that patrolling police help line 1124 is functional and citizen can call for seeking guidelines and information about any accident.

