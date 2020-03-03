UrduPoint.com
Patrolling Police Multan Region Registers 492 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 02:29 PM

Patrolling police Multan region registers 492 cases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Patrolling police Multan region has registered 492 different natures of cases against drivers during action launched against over speeding, over loading and rash driving in February.

Official spokesman Assistant Sub Inspector Rauf Hassan Gilani informed Tuesday, about 56 cases of possessing illegal weapons, 88 drugs and three of theft were listed after getting them proved on the occasion.

About Rs 91180 was recovered from different drivers as money stolen from passengers. Woods worth Rs 673,500, seven fans were also recovered from different vehicles to which cases were lodged against drivers concerned.

Over 490 people, who were accused in different cases, were arrested during routine vehicles checking at different motorway sections. Six children were recovered as moving on alone and handed over to their parents, with necessary form of help provided to 1216 passengers by the officials placed on duty.

SSP Zubaida Parveen had issued instructions to in-charges posts to protect people's life and goods at all cost and meeting them cordially during their patrolling time.

