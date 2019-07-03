Patrolling police nab 22 POs in June in Faisalabad

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police have arrested 22 proclaimed offenders (POs) from the city during last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) -:Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police have arrested 22 proclaimed offenders (POs) from the city during last month.

A PHP spokesman said that patrolling police during last one month nabbed 290 criminals including 22 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and 4 court absconders.

PHP police also recovered a kalashnikov,11 pistols (30-bore),a pistol (9-MM),a repeater, two guns (12-bore), one rifle (303-bore), two carbines (12-bore), one rifle (244-bore), 340 bullets from the possession of illicit weapon holders in addition to seizing 133 litres liquor and 122 kg charas from drug traffickers during this period.

The patrolling police also reunited two missing kids with their parents and helped 13 people injured in road accidents.