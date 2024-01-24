Open Menu

Patrolling Police Nab Six Outlaws

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The patrolling police nabbed six outlaws and recovered illicit weapons from them, here on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said that the staff of patrolling post 279-JB held Zulfiqar, Irshad, Khiderwala police chowki arrested Awais Saleem and Mirza Khan.

An accused Iftikhar Hussain was arrested through e-police checking who was riding a stolen motorcycle, while a wine supplier Muhammad Akram was arrested with 28 liter wine.

Police recovered illicit weapons including a pump action, a gun, a repeater gun, pistol, and stolen motorcycle from the accused.

Separated cases have been registered against all.

