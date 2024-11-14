Open Menu

Patrolling Police Official Booked For Injuring 3 Citizens On Suspicion

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Patrolling police official booked for injuring 3 citizens on suspicion

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police have registered a case against a patrol police personnel under Section 324 PPC for shooting at and injuring three common citizens on suspicions.

The incident took place at Chak No. 617-TDA in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Town early Thursday morning.

A police spokesman, quoting contents of the FIR, said that complainant Muhammad Shaukat Miani, a property dealer, who also runs a tea stall, was going to fetch milk along with Rahim Khan and Abdullah in a car, AYA-731, from Dhoori Adda. Upon reaching Usman Chowk on MM Road, a patrolling police vehicle overtook their car and stopped after covering some distance. ASI Bilal of patrolling police came out of the vehicle and started firing with his pistol at the car.

He said, he suffered a bullet injury on his right hand, while Rahim Khan suffered injury on his left foot and Abdullah had an injury on his right wrist. He said that two persons -- Liaquat Khan and Abdul Rahman -- witnessed the incident. He said the patrolling policeman attacked them considering them dubious persons and it could have proved fatal for them.

Meanwhile, SP Patrolling police Tanveer Malik reached the spot. The injured were rushed to an area hospital where SP Patrolling Police met them and inquired about their condition.

The police spokesman said investigation was under way.

APP/shn/ifi

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Martyrs Shaheed Road Vehicle Car FIR From

Recent Stories

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to ..

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups

2 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

4 hours ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

4 hours ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

6 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

6 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

9 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

18 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

18 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

18 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan