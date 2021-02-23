Patrolling police organizing lecturers at educational institutions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The patrolling police mobile education unit is organizing lecturers at different educational institutions for awareness of students.

SSP Patrolling police Zubaida Perveen here on Tuesday said that students at educational institutes should be sensitized about road safety and traffic rules.

On this occasion, In charge education unit Rizwan Bhatti delivering lectures to students said the PHP always helped citizens on national highways as people could seek help by calling at helpline 1124 in case of any problem on roads.

Later on, the members of the education unit also distributed pamphlets among teachers, staffand students.