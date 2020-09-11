Patrolling Police register 2,528 cases in eight months

Patrolling Police Faisalabad Region registered 2,528 cases under various sections against criminals during the last eight months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020) :-:Patrolling Police Faisalabad Region registered 2,528 cases under various sections against criminals during the last eight months.

Police spokesperson Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti said here on Friday that patrolling police also arrested 2,736 criminals on various sections during the same period.

He said that 267 proclaimed offenders and 14 court absconders were also arrested.

Police seized 2,572 liters liquor, over 69 kghashish and 2.4 kg heroin.