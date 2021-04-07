Patrolling police registers 140 cases

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Local patrolling police registered 140 cases pertaining to illegal weapons and drugs, while 610 children being reported as lost, were handed over to their families after recovered them in past month of March.

Detailing monthly report, official spokesman said Tuesday that exactly 325 people were provided emergency help and service at different places.

Criminals were held with four carbine of 21 bore, two repeater, two guns, eight pistols of 30 bore, 27 litre liquor, 1164 gm churs and 440 gm bhang.

At least 2028 sapling of flowers were planted under PM's vision of clean and green Pakistan.

About 7475 vehicles' challans with Rs. 236250 fine was made by Joint Traffic Management team across the district.

Two licenses and as many route permits were suspended and same number of FIRs registered against owners of the vehicles following traffic rules violation, concluded the report.