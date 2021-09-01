UrduPoint.com

Patrolling Police Report 765 Cases Against Violators, Help 2500 Commuters On Highways

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:30 PM

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Multan got 765 cases registered against violators and extended help to exactly 2549 people on the highways in August 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Multan got 765 cases registered against violators and extended help to exactly 2549 people on the highways in August 2021.

SP PHP Multan region Ms. Huma Naseeb said in a statement on Wednesday that highway patrol also reunited 23 children with their respective families after these were found wandering on or along the highways during last month.

She said that 540 violators who faced FIRs were those found driving recklessly and at high speed on highways in disregard to traffic rules.

She added that 77 others were named in FIRs on using Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders.

She said that PHP also recovered illegal weapons from offenders including two Kalashanakovs, 13 pistols and 234 bullets adding that 20 cases were got registered against them.

Moreover, 41 FIRs were got registered against bootleggers and drug peddlars and 512 liters of alcoholic liquid and 450 grams of Hashish were recovered from them.

SP PHP Multan said that eight stolen animals, a motorcycle and stolen timber were also recovered from some accused during highway patrolling duty.

