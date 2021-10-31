UrduPoint.com

Patrolling Police Reunites Mentally Retarded Old Man To His Family

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 03:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Patrolling Police reunited mentally retarded an old man with his family following incessant struggle of three hours.

According to the police sources, Ghazi Ghat police found mentally retarded old man near Bhangar Bypass.

The police team also sought help from civil society for reunion of the old man with his family. Announcements were made through loud-speaker and social media.

Eventually, they succeeded to trace nephew of the old man, near village Ajabwala. Police handed over the old man to his nephew. Local people hailed efforts of the police team.

