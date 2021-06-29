UrduPoint.com
Patrolling-police Team Registers 6 Cases During Last Week.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 11:20 AM

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Police has achieved the tasks which were assigned to them on weekly basis, calimed the In-charge of patrolling police post, Ashiq Hussain while talking to journalists.

He said that under the supervision of District Police Officer patrolling, Ghulam Fareed had achieved all the tasks which were given to them.

In the regard local patrolling police registered 6 cases pertaining to over-speed vehicles, overloaded buses and having illegal gas cylinder in their vehicles while during patrolling 50 passengers were facilitated through the helpline.

Police facilitate 572 loader rickshaws to renovate them by pasting white color artificial flowers.

Sharing the details of weekly report an official spokesman said Tuesday that as many as 550 people were provided emergency help and service at different places. Crackdown against encroachments made successful to its destination in a result of crackdown100 temporary encroachers were punished according to law.

Campaign for protection against corona was also run by traffic police officials to create awareness among the masses about the importance of masks for security and safety.

Over 300 flowers-saplings were planted under the Prime Minister of Pakistan's vision of clean and green Pakistan.

