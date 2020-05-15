Patrolling Police to get conducted coronavirus tests of its officials

Punjab Highways Patrolling Police (PHP) will get tested coronavirus of its 1400 officials deployed at 50 posts in all four districts of Faisalabad division

According to PHP spokesperson, the decision to this effect was taken on the directions of Additional IG Patrolling Police Punjab Capt (Retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan.

All police officials will visit DHQ hospitals of respective districts for giving samples which would be sent to Bio-Safety Lab-III at Allied Hospital Faisalabad.