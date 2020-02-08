Patrolling police to plant 100,000 saplings in region in Faisalabad

Punjab Highways Patrolling Police Faisalabad region have set target of planting 100,000 saplings during a two weeks plantation campaign starting from February 15

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Highways Patrolling Police Faisalabad region have set target of planting 100,000 saplings during a two weeks plantation campaign starting from February 15.

The plantation drive is being started on the directions of Additional Inspector General Punjab Highways Patrolling Police Capt (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan.

SSP Patrolling police Faisalabad region Farooq Ahmed Hundal said here Saturday that saplings will be planted in Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot and Faisalabad districts.

He said that total number of highways patrolling police posts in the region are 50 and every police post will plant minimum 2000 saplings during the campaign.

He said that officers of all ranks would ensure their participation in the drive to make the drive successful and to achieve set target.