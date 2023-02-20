Patron-in-Chief of Anjuman Tajiran dies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Patron-in-Chief, Anjuman Tajiran City Faisalabad and Chairman Industry & Loom Owners Association, Mirza Shafiq Ahmad died of pneumonia at the age of 60 years here late Sunday night.

He was placed on ventilator in Al-Shifa Hospital,Jaranwala road for last one week.

His funeral prayer was offered in Pahari Wali Ground near his residence Muhammad Nagar 40 Kothian, Satiana road.

A large number of people including traders, industrialists,businessmen and political figures attended the funeral and prayed rest and peace for the departed soul.

Later, the body was laid to rest in Siddiquia graveyard.

Mirza Shafiq is survived by a widow,son and daughter.

The 'Qul' ceremony would be held at his residence on Tuesday (February 21, 2023).