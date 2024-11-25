Patron-in-Chief PFVA Appointed As Member PCSIR
Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Federal Government has appointed Waheed Ahmed, Patron-in-Chief of the Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Association (PFVA) and Director of Iftekhar Ahmed and Co, as a Member of Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Council.
This appointment highlights Ahmed’s vast expertise and experience in the horticulture and value-added agriculture sectors, reads a press release issued here on Monday.
As a distinguished authority in his field, Waheed Ahmed’s leadership is expected to significantly advance the industry’s growth and development.
The Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of Pakistan, issued the notification confirming Waheed Ahmed’s appointment to the PCSIR Council.
The PCSIR Council, which includes experts, government officials, and industry representatives, aims to drive knowledge-based economic growth through scientific research, innovation, and industrial development via public-private partnerships.
The council’s initiatives will focus on promoting advanced technologies, boosting industrial competitiveness, and fostering economic progress.
In his new role, Waheed Ahmed will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Pakistan’s horticulture and agriculture sectors. His leadership and vision are expected to have a positive impact on the industry, and his contributions are highly anticipated.
