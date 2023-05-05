Patron-in-Chief PFVA stresses for new methods of farming

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Fruits and Vegetable Association (PFVA) Waheed Ahmad on Friday said that agriculture could be enhanced manifold by opting for new methods of farming and optimal utilization of available resources.

He expressed these views while speaking at National Dialogue on Agriculture Research organized with the objective of harnessing agriculture's potential to boost the economy of Pakistan.

Speaking on the topic of High-Value Horticulture, Novel Propagation Techniques and Innovative Management Studies, Waheed Ahmad laid stress on the conversion of outdated farming practices with advanced production technologies by adopting climate-smart innovations to improve agriculture and horticulture produce in the country.

PFVA chief said, "The adoption of advanced production techniques is key to increasing our per acre yield and combating the threats posed by climatic changes to agriculture and horticulture sectors." He shared, "Pakistan's share in global market of fresh fruits and vegetables is very nominal only 0.37 percent, contributing US Dollar 850 million in the world market of US dollar 229 billion." He also suggested for promotion of high-value horticulture and asked the Department of Plant Protection Department (DPP) to devise SOPs for allowing progressive farmers and processors to import disease-free plant material.

PFVA's head also suggested the government to install Model pilot irrigation projects in all districts for encouraging farmers to adopt sprinkle and drip irrigation practices to reduce water losses.

Local companies should be encouraged to make joint ventures with foreign enterprises to locally manufacture the materials, he added.

Government should facilitate small-scale farmers by providing loans and insurance of crops of national interest.

"Similarly, organic farming practices needed to be promoted to fetch the best return and originally certified fruits and vegetables should be introduced through which a 400 percent increase in profitability of horticulture produce can be achieved," Waheed claims.

Patron-in-Chief PFVA demanded the creation of a Research and Development Fund a worth Rs Three billion over a period of three years for the promotion of high high-value horticulture produce.

He made a recommendation for upgrading of university curriculum of agriculture and horticulture disciplines to match current advancement in the industry.

Research projects in varsities should be aligned with industrial needs and students be provided advanced hands-on training to cater modern requirements of the industry.

Waheed Ahmad spends a huge foreign exchange in the year 2021 on the import of garlic to the tune of US dollar 68.7 million and ginger to the tune of US dollar 112 million.

"Indigenous production of these products needs to be focused to safeguard hard-earned foreign exchange," he continued.

Appraising the participants about Horticulture Vision 2030, Chairman PFVA said, "Its goals are to increase country export of fresh fruits and vegetables to US dollar one billion in two years, US dollar 2.5 billion in five years and US dollar six billion in ten years." "It also aims at creating 1.3 million direct jobs in five years and three million in ten years," he added.

"PFVA is striving hard to achieve its goals set in Horticulture Vision 2030 to make our country prosperous," Waheed concluded.