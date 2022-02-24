UrduPoint.com

Patron-in-Chief PSH Visits RMU

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 08:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH) Patron-in-Chief Zamarud Khan Thursday said Rawalpindi Medical University(RMU)was one of the best medical institutions in Pakistan and leading a vital role in health education.

During a visit to RMU along with General (Retd) Karamat Hussain and the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegation, he appreciated the role of Vice-Chancellor RMU Professor Muhammad Umer in running the institution professionally.

He said PSH children were getting education in various Medical colleges and Universities yet, and they will represent the PSH in the RMU soon.

On the occasion, VC RMU Professor Muhammad Umer gave a detailed briefing about the RMU departments and future programmes and thanked the delegation for visiting the RMU.

He said that Zamarud Khan was working for the best future of the orphan children and added that "We are stand by PSH, and wherever we need us, we are with them".

