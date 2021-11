Patron of Idara Tehqiqat Imam Ahmad Raza laid to rest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Founder Member and Patron of Idara Tehqiqat Imam Ahmad Raza International (Imam Ahmad Raza Research Institute) Maulana Haji Abdul Latif Qadri Noori was buried in Mewa Shah graveyard here Tuesday.

Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased was held at Jamia Masjid Faizan Jilan Clifton. Haji Abdul Latif passed away after a protracted illness here.

A condolence meeting to honor the deceased will be held on November 13 at 12 noon in the head office of Imam Ahmad Raza Research Institute.