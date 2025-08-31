Pattoki AC dies due to ruptured cerebral artery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pattoki Furqan Muhammad Khan lost his life due to a ruptured cerebral artery while actively engaged in flood relief operations.

Farhan Ahmad, an official posted at Balloki Barrage, confirmed that the AC had been stationed at the Head Balloki Rest House and had been continuously supervising relief efforts in flood-affected areas for the past four days.

He suddenly collapsed on Sunday, and although immediate medical assistance was provided, he could not be revived.

Pattoki is a tehsil of Kasur district, one of the regions hit hard by the ongoing floods.