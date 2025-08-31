Open Menu

Pattoki AC Dies Due To Ruptured Cerebral Artery

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Pattoki AC dies due to ruptured cerebral artery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pattoki Furqan Muhammad Khan lost his life due to a ruptured cerebral artery while actively engaged in flood relief operations.

Farhan Ahmad, an official posted at Balloki Barrage, confirmed that the AC had been stationed at the Head Balloki Rest House and had been continuously supervising relief efforts in flood-affected areas for the past four days.

He suddenly collapsed on Sunday, and although immediate medical assistance was provided, he could not be revived.

Pattoki is a tehsil of Kasur district, one of the regions hit hard by the ongoing floods.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 days ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan