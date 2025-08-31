Pattoki AC Dies Due To Ruptured Cerebral Artery
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pattoki Furqan Muhammad Khan lost his life due to a ruptured cerebral artery while actively engaged in flood relief operations.
Farhan Ahmad, an official posted at Balloki Barrage, confirmed that the AC had been stationed at the Head Balloki Rest House and had been continuously supervising relief efforts in flood-affected areas for the past four days.
He suddenly collapsed on Sunday, and although immediate medical assistance was provided, he could not be revived.
Pattoki is a tehsil of Kasur district, one of the regions hit hard by the ongoing floods.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pattoki AC dies due to ruptured cerebral artery1 minute ago
-
Govt announces closure of Utility Stores Corporation1 minute ago
-
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad chairs meeting to review flood situation1 minute ago
-
WCLA conducts survey of old, dilapidated buildings21 minutes ago
-
NextGen initiative set to transform digital and STEAM education in Balochistan21 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 handles 342 emergencies in 24 hours21 minutes ago
-
River Chenab likely to attain exceptionally high flood in next 24 hour21 minutes ago
-
IESCO CEO conducts surprise visits to customer facilitation centers & complaint offices21 minutes ago
-
Floods displace 2 million in Pakistan, Musadik calls for focus on poorest21 minutes ago
-
Free medical relief camp for flood-affected people set up at Mehrabpur area of Sakrand21 minutes ago
-
Advisor to CM inaugurates tree plantation drive in Galiyat21 minutes ago
-
Water level in Sutlej receding at Kasur, Vehari, Bahawalnagar31 minutes ago