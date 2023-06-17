Patwar Khana inaugurated at Zaida

Deputy Commissioner Swabi, Furqan Ashraf here on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed Patwar Khana in Zaida

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) : Deputy Commissioner Swabi, Furqan Ashraf here on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed Patwar Khana in Zaida.

Assistant Commissioner, revenue officials and local representatives were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that it was a long-standing demand of the people that was being addressed for their facilitation.

He said that the government is also making efforts to resolve core issues of the people relating to the Revenue Department. He said that now, it would be for the public to pursue their cases relating to revenue and property.