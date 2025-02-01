Open Menu

Patwari Among Three Arrested For Fake Land Transfer In Swabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Department has arrested a patwari and two others for their involvement in fraudulent land transfers in Swabi district.

According to the Spokesman on Saturday, the KP Anti-Corruption Department took swift action after receiving complaints about fake transfers of inherited land in the Razar area of Swabi.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that revenue staff were involved in the illegal transfers.

Following a detailed inquiry, the fraudulent transactions were confirmed, leading to the registration of an FIR.

A patwari named in the case has been arrested, while further investigations are underway.

