Patwari among three held for fraud

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment claimed on Saturday to have arrested three people, including a patwari, for their alleged involved in land fraud.

Regional Director Anti-Corruption, Sargodha, Asma Ijaz Cheema received a complaint from Muhammad Arif, a resident of district Mianwali, in which it was alleged that Tariq Mehmood and Muhammad Yasin had deprived his mother of inheritance through fake transfer of property with the abetment of Patwari Tahir Hussain and other officials of revenue department.

During the investigation, the record of revenue department was thoroughly scrutinized wherein the accused were found guilty.

The Regional Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Sargodha ordered toregister a case against the accused.