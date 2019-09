Patwari arrested for corruption in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) The anti corruption establishment (ACE) arrested a patwari for taking bribe.

An ACE spokesman said Shehbaz Ahmad of Lalian filed a complaint that Muhammad Nawaz, patwari in Chiniot, was demanding Rs 30,000 bribe for transferring his legal property.

An ACE team conducted a raid and nabbed Muhammad Nawaz red handed while receiving bribe.