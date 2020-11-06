Patwari arrested for taking bribe

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Gujranwala under the supervision of a judicial magistrate conducted a raid and arrested a patwari for taking a bribe.

The ACE arrested Muhamnad Farooq, Patwari Hlqa Bhroki Chema Wazir Abad, Gujranwala, for taking Rs 15,000 which was recovered from him, said official sources.

A FIR No 14/2020, U/S 161 PPC & 5/2/47 PCA, PS ACE Gujranwala has been registered against the accused.