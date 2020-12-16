UrduPoint.com
Patwari Arrested For Taking Bribe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

Patwari arrested for taking bribe

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Gujranwala Regional Director Rai Naeem Ullah Bhatti conducted a raid and arrested an accused for taking a bribe here on Wednesday.

According to the ACE sources, Patwari Muhammad Tariq of the revenue department Sialkot took Rs 4,000 for the issuance of a 'Fard'.

The ACE registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

