Patwari Arrested For Taking Bribe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 03:33 PM

Patwari arrested for taking bribe

The Anti Corruption Establishment on Saturday arrested a patwari for allegedly accepting a bribe in Mianwali district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment on Saturday arrested a patwari for allegedly accepting a bribe in Mianwali district.

The ACE sources said Regional Director Khalid Masood Faroka received an application in which it was stated that patwari Muhammad Ishaq Khan was demanding a bribe for the name's correction in land record.

ACE circle officer Khushab Muhammad Awais arrested the patwari whenhe was receiving Rs 25,000 from the applicant.

