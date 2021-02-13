Patwari Arrested For Taking Bribe
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment on Saturday arrested a patwari for allegedly accepting a bribe in Mianwali district.
The ACE sources said Regional Director Khalid Masood Faroka received an application in which it was stated that patwari Muhammad Ishaq Khan was demanding a bribe for the name's correction in land record.
ACE circle officer Khushab Muhammad Awais arrested the patwari whenhe was receiving Rs 25,000 from the applicant.