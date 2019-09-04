Patwari arrested for taking bribe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) ::Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sialkot claimed to have arrested a patwari while taking bribe from a local citizen.

According to senior officials, ACE arrested Patwari Muhammad Ali red-handed while taking Rs 25,000 as bribe from Sabir for issuing him some documents related to the Revenue department in Pasrur city.

The ACE has sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case against him and started investigation in this regard.