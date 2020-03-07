UrduPoint.com
Patwari Arrested For Taking Bribe In Faisalabad

Sat 07th March 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) : Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE has arrested a Patwari of revenue department on charge corruption.

ACE spokesman said here on Saturday that a citizen filed a complaint that Mumtaz Hussain, Patwari of revenue department Chak No.216-JB, had received a bribe of Rs.

7,000/- for their inherent property and now he is demanding more money for legal work.

On the complaint, a team headed by Assistant Director Anti Corruption Asif Ali Shah conducted surprise raid and nabbed Patwari Mumtaz Hussain along with his Munshi (clerk) Muhammad Fayyaz red handed while receiving bribe.

The raiding team also recovered marked Currency notes from their possession and locked the accusedbehind bars for further investigation.

