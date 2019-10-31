Patwari arrested for taking bribe in Sargodha

Police following the orders Regional Director Anti Corruption Establishment have arrested Patwari over corruption charges and misusing of authority

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Police following the orders Regional Director Anti Corruption Establishment have arrested Patwari over corruption charges and misusing of authority.

The ACE authorities said on Thursday that complainant Ghulam Abbas s/o Lal Khan Chak 34/TDA Bhakhar said in his application to Regional Director ACE Babar Rehman that Circle Patwari Hassan Abad Niaz Bhatti has taken an amount Rs.

10,000 for releasing individual ownership of his property.

On the direction of regional director ACE the assistant director (investigation) Muhammad Asghar under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Rana Akhtar Ali conducted raid at the office and arrested the accused Niaz Bhatti and recovered marked bribe money.