UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Patwari Arrested In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:40 AM

Patwari arrested in Faisalabad

Anti-Corruption Establishment region Faisalabad arrested a patwari after his interim bail was rejected by Lahore high court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) -:Anti-Corruption Establishment region Faisalabad arrested a patwari after his interim bail was rejected by Lahore high court.

According to Anti-corruption source, a forgery case was registered against patwari Azhar Chatha who made bogus family certificate of a woman applicant ,of chak 160-RB,who was deprived of inherited property thereafter.

The accused had sought interim bail from the Lahore High Court which was rejected by the learned court.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Lahore High Court Women Family From Court

Recent Stories

PCB decides to hold HBL PSL matches at closed Nati ..

2 minutes ago

NSC meeting to be held today to discuss ways to co ..

4 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 13, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

NBA coronavirus shutdown likely to be 'at least 30 ..

1 minute ago

Asian stocks nosedive, extending global rout on re ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.