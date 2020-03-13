Patwari arrested in Faisalabad

Anti-Corruption Establishment region Faisalabad arrested a patwari after his interim bail was rejected by Lahore high court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) -:Anti-Corruption Establishment region Faisalabad arrested a patwari after his interim bail was rejected by Lahore high court.

According to Anti-corruption source, a forgery case was registered against patwari Azhar Chatha who made bogus family certificate of a woman applicant ,of chak 160-RB,who was deprived of inherited property thereafter.

The accused had sought interim bail from the Lahore High Court which was rejected by the learned court.