Patwari Arrested In Layyah
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Department in Layyah arrested a Patwari while taking bribe.
Circle Officer Sarfaraz Gadhi led the operation after receiving a complaint from Abdul Ghaffar, a resident of Chak No. 258 TDA.
Patwari Manzoor Elahi was caught red-handed accepting Rs. 20,000 in bribe. A case has been registered, and the accused has been sent to lockup.
