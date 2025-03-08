Open Menu

Patwari Arrested In Layyah

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Patwari arrested in Layyah

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Department in Layyah arrested a Patwari while taking bribe.

Circle Officer Sarfaraz Gadhi led the operation after receiving a complaint from Abdul Ghaffar, a resident of Chak No. 258 TDA.

Patwari Manzoor Elahi was caught red-handed accepting Rs. 20,000 in bribe. A case has been registered, and the accused has been sent to lockup.

Recent Stories

China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

2 hours ago
 Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

4 hours ago
 Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

4 hours ago
 Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 mi ..

Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..

4 hours ago
 QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fath ..

QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

4 hours ago
 GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its secu ..

GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

8 hours ago
 UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forc ..

UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces

9 hours ago
 Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

15 hours ago
 TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach So ..

TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025

15 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan