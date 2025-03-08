Patwari arrested in Layyah

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Department in Layyah arrested a Patwari while taking bribe.

Circle Officer Sarfaraz Gadhi led the operation after receiving a complaint from Abdul Ghaffar, a resident of Chak No. 258 TDA.

Patwari Manzoor Elahi was caught red-handed accepting Rs. 20,000 in bribe. A case has been registered, and the accused has been sent to lockup.