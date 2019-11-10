Patwari arrested red-handed for demanding bribe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mardan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :The Anti-corruption Department on Sunday arrested a Patwari red-handed for demanding bribe from a citizen in Rustam area.

According to details, a man named Zawar Khan filed complaint with anti- corruption office that Patwari, Taj islam had demanded bribe to register two kanal plots.

Acting on complaint, Inspector Reza Bacha of anti-corruption department arrested Patwari and his secretary in bribery case and registered cases under the law.