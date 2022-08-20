UrduPoint.com

Patwari Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During Distribution Of Relief Goods

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2022 | 09:55 PM

An official of Revenue Department (Patwari) died of cardiac arrest during distribution of blankets for flood hit people in Taunsa Shareef, on Saturday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :An official of Revenue Department (Patwari) died of cardiac arrest during distribution of blankets for flood hit people in Taunsa Shareef, on Saturday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Anwar Baryar, Patwari Muhammad Mukhtar was distributing blankets and tents when he underwent cardiac attack.

He said that Muhammad Mukhtar died while serving the flood hit people and government will also reward the great man for his noble service.

